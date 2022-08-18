Go

Late TKZee member Tokollo ‘Magesh’ Tshabalala to be laid to rest on Fri

The kwaito star died from an epileptic seizure on Monday morning.

FILE: South African musician Tokollo Tshabalala. Picture: Facebook
JOHANNESBURG - Musician Tokollo ‘Magesh' Tshabalala will be laid to rest on Friday at the Westpark Cemetery.

The star - best known as a member of kwaito group TKZee, died from an epileptic seizure on Monday morning.

Meanwhile, a memorial service will take place on Wednesday, 24 August, at St Stithians Chapel in Sandton.

Tshabalala's sister, Kutloano, said her older brother's seizures began occurring more often in the last couple of months before his death.

