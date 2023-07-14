Langa woman accused of scalding child missing out on academic work, court told

According to police, the 5-year-old victim was playing near a gate outside the accused’s house when the incident occurred.

CAPE TOWN - The Bishop Lavis Magistrates Court in Cape Town is still hearing arguments related to the case of a 22-year-old woman from Langa township who doused a five-year-old boy with boiling water.

The courtroom is packed with angry community members who are opposing the accused’s bail application.

The court is yet to conclude on whether the accused will be granted bail.

The State is opposing the bail application.

The accused’s lawyer has noted that she is a first-year university student who is currently missing out on important academic work.

The State is set to gain more evidence from a social worker who will speak to witnesses that are minors.

The court has been temporarily suspended and arguments are expected to continue on Friday afternoon.