Lamola underscores govt's efforts to ensure NPA's independence

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola says in order to fight corruption the National Prosecuting Authority has to work without political interference.

JOHANNESBURG - Justice Minister Ronald Lamola on Monday emphasised the government’s effort to ensure that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) does its work independently - without any influence.

Lamola was speaking at a virtual conference on countering the corrupt reform of the criminal justice administration in South Africa.

The minister said that part of his department's efforts to fight corruption that plagues the country is ensuring that the NPA carries out its work without political interference.

"The National Prosecuting Authority and the Investigative Directorate have made significant progress. Today, we see great levels of co-operation between the Investigative Directorate, the Assets Forfeiture Unit, the Special Commercial Crime Unit and the Directorate Priority Crime Unit."

At the same time, Lamola said that the institution is also being strengthened to deal specifically with matters of ethics.

"While it is true that Chapter 9 of our Constitution is where independent entities are housed in our democracy. We believe that the independency of an entity like the NPA and its subsidiaries could not be looked at through the simplistic lens of where the entity is housed. Its independence is looked through the lens of structural and operational reforms some of these reforms have started to take shape."