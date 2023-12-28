Ladysmith flooding death toll rises as more bodies recovered

The death toll from the Ladysmith flash floods has now risen to ten after two more bodies were recovered by search and rescue teams.

JOHANNESBURG - The death toll from the Ladysmith flash floods has now risen to ten after two more bodies were recovered by search and rescue teams.

It's understood both the bodies, which were found on Thursday, were occupants of a vehicle which was swept into a river on Christmas Eve.

Earlier, the bodies of a father and his three-year-old son were also recovered.

Seven people remain unaccounted for.