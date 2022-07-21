COVID-19 taught companies tough lessons that they must learn from - expert

Law expert Heineke Brand believes now is the time for big business to learn from what has transpired over the past two years because of the pandemic.

CAPE TOWN - A labour law expert said the COVID-19 pandemic has taught many companies tough lessons.

While others were forced to either shut down or retrench workers some had to weather the storm during life under the new normal.

Many companies were forced to prioritise people’s lives while ensuring that livelihoods were not affected.

Some big businesses took drastic measures by forcing workers to vaccinate. And while this remains a contentious issue, the Director of Mcaciso Stanfield Incorporated - Heineke Brand believes there are better ways for companies to convince employees to take the jab.

“Most employers I speak to came to the conclusion that it is better to educate, train, and discuss with employees rather than to force them into the mandatory policy.”

Brand also said that while the infection rates are low, now is the time for employers to create awareness so that companies don’t face similar challenges in the future.