Labour Court to hear arguments in Numsa contempt matter

Congress had been interdicted with a clear instruction from the same court that it could only go ahead if all constitutional directives had been adhered to.

JOHANNESBURG - The Labour Court in Johannesburg will on Friday morning finally hear oral arguments in the matter of whether the National Union of Metalworkers (Numsa) was in contempt of a court order by holding a national congress last month.

Congress had been interdicted with a clear instruction from the same court that it could only go ahead if all constitutional directives had been adhered to.

However, Numsa leaders disregarded some of the orders issued and continued to elect new leaders and make decisions.

The gathering cost the trade union nearly R40 million in Cape Town.

The battle over the control of the country’s largest trade union and whether to arrest two top leaders for contempt of court and declare decisions of its congress null and void – continues.

Numsa General Secretary Irvin Jim and president Andrew Chirwa are cited as respondents in the matter brought by its estranged second deputy president Ruth Ntlokose.

She was placed on an unlawful suspension that was later lifted by the courts.

Ntlokose argues that by continuing to hold the union’s eleventh national congress last month despite a court order barring it from doing so – Numsa and its leaders acted in contempt and must be punished.

Numsa’s application for leave to appeal the interdict order was dismissed.

After the congress saw chaotic scenes, Numsa argued that it continued with the meeting as it had complied with the constitutional transgressions pointed out by judge Graham Moshoana.

However, when it became glaringly obvious that this was not the case its leaders rejected the authority of the judiciary saying the court misread and misunderstood their constitution.