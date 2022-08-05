Labour Court postpones contempt order application against Numsa

Estranged Numsa second deputy president and others have taken the union to court for failing to adhere to an earlier order that barred the union from continuing with its national congress that was held last week in Cape Town.

JOHANNESBURG - The Labour Court in Johannesburg has postponed the contempt order application against the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) and its top two leaders to 19 August.

The judge presiding in the matter has requested more time to study submissions that were filed late by both parties.

She wants Numsa general secretary Irvin Jim and president Andrew Chirwa to be arrested for going against the court's decision.

Moreover, Ntlokose wants the outcomes of the congress including the election of leaders declared null and void.

"This has been a very difficult road, and it's still going to be very difficult. In short, this morning our legal team met with the opponents. Firstly, the judge confirmed that she did not have an opportunity to go through our documents," said Numsa national treasurer Mphumzi Maqungo."