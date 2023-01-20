Labour analyst warns of bleak job prospects for school leavers

While some matriculants gear up for tertiary education, some are expected to go straight into the job market.

JOHANNESBURG - Labour analyst Michael Bagraim on Friday warned of bleak job prospects for school leavers as the matric class of 2022 got their results.

The Department of Basic Education released the National Senior Certificate results on Thursday.

The pass rate improved by 3.7% from the previous year to reach 80.1% in 2022.

Labour analyst Michael Bagraim said he is worried that the labour market will not be able to absorb newly-qualified matrics immediately looking for jobs.

Bagraim predicted that 80% of school leavers will face tough competition in an already over-saturated labour market.

He believes the matric certificate alone has lost its currency without any skills and experience.

"We still have matriculants from the year before who still haven't been placed anywhere."

Bagraim added that the COVID-19 pandemic and load shedding had pressured employers - forcing them to retrench.

He said that unskilled labour is usually the first on the chopping block.

Bagraim said it's not all bad news with some industries such as tourism still an alternative for school leavers.