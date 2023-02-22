KZN woman who allegedly threw acid on teen to make first court appearance

The victim was allegedly doused in acid and suffered severe burns during an argument with the accused's daughter.

DURBAN - A KwaZulu-Natal woman accused of attacking a teenager with acid is expected to appear in the KwaDukuza Magistrates Court, in Stanger north of the province on Wednesday morning.

It is alleged the 18-year-old girl was doused in acid during an argument with the accused's daughter.

The victim was burnt in the the face and upper body, and is currently receiving medical care in hospital.

READ: Police 'pleased' with 13 years handed to man who poured acid on ex-girlfriend

There was loud singing and chanting outside the court ahead of the woman’s appearance.

Local police closed the roads around the court precinct.

Protesters, some wearing Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and African National Congress (ANC) regalia, joined school pupils and community members carrying placards demanding justice for the victim.