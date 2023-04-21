KZN's Dube-Ncube condemns PMB mass killing, urges police to find shooters

Police said that two gunmen entered a house in Imbali and opened fire on a family gathering. Seven females and three men were shot dead.

JOHANNESBURG - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube has called on police to work swiftly to find the suspects responsible for the murder of 10 people in P ietermaritzburg on Thursday night.

This is the second mass shooting in KwaZulu-Natal this week after four other people were shot dead in a home in KwaMashu in Durban on Thursday.

KZN government spokesperson Bongi Gwala: "She's condemned in the strongest possible terms the callous and cold-blooded murder of these family members, which we are informed includes mostly women, and call on the police to leave no stone unturned in finding the perpetrators of this horrendous act."