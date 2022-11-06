KZN Premier calls for swift action after 6 dead, 1 injured in Durban shooting

Police say seven men were in a room on Friday night in an informal settlement in Clermont when they were ambushed by unknown people who fired several shots before fleeing the scene.

DURBAN - The office of the Premier in KwaZulu-Natal has called on police to act swiftly in solving the murder of six people in Clermont, Durban.

Police say seven men were in a room on Friday night in an informal settlement in the area when they were ambushed by unknown people.

One of the men sustained injuries.

Officials in the province say after the men fired multiple shots - at around 10:30 pm, they fled the scene.

KZN Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube has expressed shock and called on police to search all parts of the province to find the perpetrators.

She has reiterated the government’s stance of a zero-tolerance approach against crime, especially murder.

Meanwhile, police have opened cases of murder and attempted murder.

They are urging Claremont community members to come forward with any information that may assist investigators.