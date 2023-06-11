KZN police sternly warn against lawlessness during Comrades Marathon

The police have also urged motorists to avoid routes where the 87km marathon is taking place.

JOHANNESBURG - The 96th Comrades Marathon got underway in the early hours of Sunday morning.

It's a downhill run from Pietermaritzburg to Durban, with about 17 000 runners attempting to conquer the 87km race.

Many roads around the 87km route are closed off on Sunday.

KwaZulu-Natal police said measures were in place to ensure the safety of the runners, with officers deployed at strategic points along the route.

They've urged motorists to avoid the routes where the marathon is taking place.

"Motorists are asked to avoid the Comrades Marathon route as well as other streets leading to the main road. No level of lawlessness will be tolerated and those who attempt to test the might of law enforcement agencies and the authority of the state will be met by the law" said spokesperson Robert Netshiunda.