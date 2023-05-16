KZN police launch manhunt for 7 men who set 15 people alight in PMB house

To date, 10 people have been confirmed dead, with five others in hospital.

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal police have launched a manhunt for seven armed men who burnt 15 people inside a house in Taylors Halt in Pietermaritzburg on Sunday.

Police say the 15 victims burnt were aged between 25 and 46.

Eight of them were confirmed dead at the scene while seven others were admitted to hospital.

Police are looking for those responsible for this gruesome act.

Police said that on Sunday, seven suspects armed with riffles invaded the house in Taylors Halt, in Pietermaritzburg.

The demanded to know the whereabouts of the homeowner but after realising the owner was not there, the suspect burnt those inside the house.

“After realising that the owner was not there, the men reportedly instructed the occupants of the house to undress, before pouring liquid substances on them and set them alight. Eight men reportedly died at the scene," said KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda.

Police on Tuesday morning confirmed the additional death of two others, who succumbed to burn injuries in the hospital.

Police said that they were probing the matter but drug-related issues could not be ruled out.