KZN police hunting suspects responsible for Marianhill mass shooting

Seven people died after unknown gunmen opened fire near a tuck shop on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG - Police in KwaZulu-Natal are on the hunt for the suspects responsible for the attack that claimed the lives of seven people in Marianhill.

Seven people died after unknown gunmen opened fire near a tuck shop on Saturday.

It has emerged that one of the victims who died in the mass shooting was visiting a traditional healer in the area and wanted to be cleansed for a crime that he had committed.

It's the latest in the series of mass shootings across the country.

KwaZulu-Natal Community Safety MEC Neliswa Nkonyeni said that the perpetrators must be brought to book.

"We do condemn this kind of criminality that is happening throughout the country and throughout the province of KwaZulu-Natal as well. We have activated a community policing forum and we are very hopeful, as you can see, that even here the CPF is with us trying to ensure that they intervene as and when it becomes necessary," Mkonyeni said.

Meanwhile, Saftu national spokesperson Trevor Shaku has also called on police to arrest those responsible for the killings.

"Saftu calls on police and other law enforcement agencies to arrest the perpetrators and sentence them to many years in prison. It is crucial to send a strong message against the criminal syndicate that are terrorising our communities," Shaku said.