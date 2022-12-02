KZN man sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering his wife

Sibusiso Mvubu appeared at the Durban High Court on Thursday for stabbing the 46-year-old woman to death in July 2021.

JOHANNESBURG - A 38-year-old man was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of his wife in KwaMakhutha, KwaZulu-Natal.

Sibusiso Mvubu appeared at the Durban High Court on Thursday for stabbing the 46-year-old woman to death in July 2021.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said that on the day of the incident, Mvubu stabbed his wife, changed his clothes, and fled the scene.

Evidence showed that the victim was stabbed 13 times and Mvubu didn't call emergency services to assist her.

"The couple lived together at their home, together with Sibusiso’s son and Philisiwe's young nephew. At some stage, they began experiencing marital problems, which caused her to obtain a domestic violence protection order against him. In sentencing him, the court found that he had, indeed, planned the murder, and he was sentenced accordingly to life imprisonment," said NPA spokesperson, Natasha Ramkisson-Kara.