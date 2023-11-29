KZN man accused of killing wife ditches bail application

Khethayiphi Ntombela appeared in the Nsuze Magistrates Court, northern KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday.

DURBAN - The KwaZulu-Natal man accused of killing his wife and burying her body in a shallow grave has ditched his bail application.

Khethayiphi Ntombela appeared in the Nsuze Magistrates Court, northern KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday.

He is charged with the murder of his wife Fikelephi Dlomo who was reported missing in 2020.

Police found human remains believed to be hers buried in a shallow grave near a pit toilet at the accused’s house.

Murder accused Khethayiphi Ntombela was formally charged this morning.

The state said the murder was premeditated and that if sentenced he could face a life imprisonment.

The accused looked a bit shaken as police escorted him into the dock.

None of his or his wife’s family were seen during his appearance.

The matter was adjourned to the 24th of January next year for further investigations.