KZN govt won’t provide building material to fire-stricken Clairwood community

The provincial government said it would be illegal for it to provide the material to the informal settlement’s community – many of whom are now destitute following a destructive fire – because the land is privately owned.

DURBAN - The KwaZulu-Natal government says it will not provide building material to the fire-stricken community of Clairwood.

Over 200 informal houses were destroyed in a fire on Friday, leaving a number of families destitute in the south of Durban.

On Monday, government officials conducted an oversight visit in the area. Authorities said because the land is privately owned, the affected residents weren't supposed to utilise it.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube was part of the cohort that visited the informal settlement.

She raised concern that the community used privately owned land to build: "We cannot secure privately owned land as government, but once people have invaded the land, we are expected as government to come and assist."

Dube-Ncube said it would be wrong for the government to let the fire victims rebuild there.

"We will have to provide land, but we can't provide building material here because we will also be doing something illegal if we were to say to people, ‘here's material - build at the same place where you are not supposed to be building...'"

The provincial government promised them proper housing and said it would identify land for the victims.