KZN government denies paying R50 million for Mampintsha’s funeral

'The falsehood being peddled about R50 million is nothing more than a figment of imagination by those who are morally and spiritually bankrupt,' the KwaZulu-Natal government said in a statement posted on its social media pages on Wednesday.

04 January 2023 09:39

CAPE TOWN – The KwaZulu-Natal government has condemned media reports stating that it contributed R50 million to the funeral expenses of the late musician and producer, Mandla 'Mampintsha' Maphumulo.

"The falsehood being peddled about R50 million is nothing more than a figment of imagination by those who are morally and spiritually bankrupt," it said in a statement posted on its social media pages on Wednesday.

Mampintsha died on 24 December 2022, after being hospitalised following a stroke two weeks prior.

The 40-year-old’s funeral was held at the Durban International Convention Centre on 30 December 2022.

The KZN government provided a breakdown of its monetary support to the family.

The premier’s office contributed R170,000, the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture gave R50,000 and the eThekwini Metro R100,000.

“We further wish to appeal to the public to be circumspect and not abuse the power of social media by spreading false information,” it added.

