KZN floods: Premier commits over R2bn to restore infrastructure damage

April marks a year since the devastating floods left KwaZulu-Natal with damages estimated at over R25 billion.

DURBAN - The KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) provincial government on Tuesday said over R2 billion was allocated to fix the infrastructure damage that the 2022 floods caused.

KZN Premier Nomusa-Dube Ncube tabled the provincial government's budget vote for the 2023/2024 financial year at the provincial legislature in Pietermaritzburg.

The budget vote comes just over a year since the devastating flooding befell the province and claimed some 400 lives - with damages estimated at over R25 billion.

Previously, the provincial government cited a lack of funds regarding the slow progress in restoring damaged infrastructure.

And as such, most of the ruined infrastructure remains unattended to.

READ MORE:

- Expert blames climate change for recent floods in KZN, Gauteng

- KZN floods, one year on: some residents are yet to receive permanent shelter

- KZN govt to continue providing support for victims of April floods

However, Dube-Ncube said billion of rands were set aside for infrastructure for the next financial year.

"We present this budget vote knowing that no amount of money can heal that pain. However, we want to report that the government has committed over R2 054 billion to rebuild infrastructure hit by the floods."

R1.7 billion will be used by the Department of Transport to rebuild the road infrastructure network.

The premier said around R400 million had already been used, with the Department of Transport spending over R250 million.