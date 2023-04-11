KZN floods, one year on: some residents are yet to receive permanent shelter

The destruction caused by the flooding is estimated at approximately R25 billion.

DURBAN - It is exacly one year since KwaZulu-Natal (KZN)'s devastating floods claimed around 461 lives – with some residents still not back in their homes.

KZN saw one of the worst disasters ever to hit the province.

Some people have not been accounted for since the disaster befell the province.

The rains - which hit the coastal province - destroyed many homes with damage to infrastructure estimated at around R25 billion.

Then Minister of Cooperative Government and Traditional Affairs Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma declared the flooding a national state of disaster as per the Disaster Management Act.

Many roads and bridges were damaged, and the province is yet to fully recover from the tragedy.

Moreover, the province's roads were subjected to severe mudslides.

Thousands of resindence were left destitute as they watched their homes being flooded – with some collapsing and buried in mud.

Some residents are staying in temporary residential areas.

The eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality was expected to provide an update on Tuesday on the progress made to restore the province so far.