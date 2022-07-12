KZN education dept recommends inquiry into racism at schools

This after racial allegations at one of the schools were found to be true after months of investigations by a panel.

DURBAN - The Department of Education in KwaZulu-Natal wants a commission of inquiry to probe racism in schools across the province.

This is after racial allegations at one of the schools were found to be true after months of investigations by a panel.

Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu on Monday said more schools had to be investigated as well.

Mshengu wants to approach Premier Sihle Zikalala’s office with the independent panel report into Grosvenor Girls’ High School race allegations.

He said he wanted to suggest the implementation of the commission by the premier to root out racism in schools.



“The report has been forwarded to the Premier Sihle Zikalala with a strong motivation that it should be used as a motivation for the appointment of a commission of inquiry into racism in schools within the province.”

Mshengu said the commission was necessary to ensure that all racism incidents in schools were exposed and dealt with.