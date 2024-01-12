KZN Education Dept concerned over number of vandalised schools

The department said the damage happened over the festive season.

DURBAN - The KwaZulu-Natal Education Department has raised concern to communities about the safety of schools after some were vandalised.

This is in addition to the 59 schools destroyed by inclement weather conditions in the province.

Spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said this was adding to an already strained budget.

“Already we don’t have money and we have to spend money that we’ve not budgeted.”

He said repairing the damaged schools would affect the responsibilities of the department.

“For us to repair those schools, we have to repair these schools, we have to go to other programmes and reallocate those to repairing those schools which means those programmes which had money will be halted.”

Mahlambi urged communities to ensure that schools are protected from acts of criminality.