KZN disaster teams keep watchful eye amid destructive weather

JOHANNESBURG - The KwaZulu-Natal Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Department has activated disaster management teams to stay alert in various parts of the province that may be affected by severe weather that continues to batter the province.

The department has warned of level 2 severe thunderstorms forecast for parts of the province on Sunday, which could lead to roads, homes and low-lying areas being flooded.

This comes as 40 people lost their lives in the province following torrential downpours that have been wreaking havoc since the beginning of last month.

Over the past weekend, rescue efforts continued in a bid to find five people believed to have been swept away by the flash floods.

The department says to date, over 70 people have been injured as a result of the inclement weather.

At least 800 households have experienced structural damages while 47 people have been left homeless.

The rain is expected to continue on Monday, with the department warning motorists to be extremely cautious on the roads or consider postponing their trips.