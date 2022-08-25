SA on verge of becoming a failing state, Cosatu's Ntshalintshali says at protest Union members in Durban have called on government to respond to their frustrations of high unemployment and the increased cost of living. Cosatu

Rising cost of living

KZN Cosatu DURBAN - With members marching in some centres around the country, Cosatu said that it was up to government to do something about the cost of living. The union said that the country was just short of a failing state, pointing to unemployment. Cosatu and Saftu organised what they called a national shutdown around the country, but many ignored these calls. #NationalShutdown KZN starts its march in the Durban CBD, with unions COSATU, DENOSA, SADTU AND SACP joined by the some student organisation SASCO and COSAS. -@_NMabaso pic.twitter.com/OkZGsmKZ5K EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 24, 2022

In KwaZulu-Natal, they delivered the memorandum at the Durban City Hall which was accepted by eThekwini Council Speaker Thabani Nyawose.

Union members in Durban have called on government to respond to their frustrations of high unemployment and the increased cost of living.

Cosatu general secretary, Bheki Ntshalintshali, said that he was concerned about the future of youngsters.

"Those members of Sasco and Cosas will not be able to find jobs, comrades, when there are already 10 million people unemployed.”

He said that the country was failing.

“We are on the verge of a failing state, comrade, and we cannot tolerate these things anymore, comrades,” Ntshalintshali.

Ntshalintshali said that they wanted to see job creation and better salaries.