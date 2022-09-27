KZN ANC formally backs Zweli Mkhize for ANC president

The ANC is set to elect new leaders in December.

DURBAN - The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal has formally announced that it is supporting former health minister, Zweli Mkhize, for the position of president at the upcoming ANC national conference.

And while party president Cyril Ramaphosa is seeking a second term, the ANC in the province will not be supporting him.

The ANC’s biggest province on Tuesday briefed members of the media at their provincial office in Durban on the outcomes of its provincial executive meeting held on Monday.

The party said that its decision was informed by branches.

They said that they wanted Mkhize to be president at the upcoming conference in December.

Provincial secretary, Bheki Mtolo: "The branches of the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal are proposing that in the position of the president we support Dr Zwelini Lawrence Mkhize."

[JUST-IN] The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal, has announced the name of Dr Zweli Mkhize for the position of President in up coming ANC national conference in December. #KZNANC #ANC55 @ewnreporter pic.twitter.com/loKwXIYHh0 Nhlanhla Mabaso (@_NMabaso) September 27, 2022

The party in the province also supports Paul Mashatile as deputy president, Stanley Mathabatha for national chairperson, Phumulo Muswane for secretary-general and the party believes Nomvula Mokonyane can do well as deputy secretary-general.

The party said that the position of treasurer-general was yet to be discussed but said that a preferred choice would be a woman.