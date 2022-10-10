KZN ANC expected to join Zuma at court for start of case against Downer, Maughan

Jacob Zuma is seeking private prosecution against Advocate Billy Downer, who’s leading the State’s corruption case against the former leader and News24 journalist, Karyn Maughan. He’s accused Downer of having leaked his medical records to Maughan.

DURBAN - The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal is set to be by former President Jacob Zuma’s side at his first public outing since his parole ended last week.

Zuma, who was said to be terminally ill, has been on medical parole since last year and it is expected that his supporters and the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal will rally around him.

While the ANC provincial executive committee in KwaZulu-Natal has ignored Zuma’s wishes for the party ahead of its December elective conference, it has made it clear that it remains in his corner.

Last week, the party celebrated the end of his parole, pledging support for the former president.

It is expected to showcase that support on Monday, with large numbers set to show up as he takes on Advocate Downer and Maughan.

Provincial chairperson Siboniso Duma has already been confirmed, with other PEC members also likely to show up.

The ANC says it has also made plans for supporters to be able to make their way to Pietermaritzburg.