KZN Amantungwa Traditional Council leader and wife shot dead

DURBAN - The Amantungwa Traditional Council in northern KwaZulu-Natal has lost its chief.

Chief Inkosi Siphamandla Khumalo and his wife, MaDlamini Khumalo, were shot and killed by unknown people on Saturday while travelling in eMadlangeni.

His death adds to the already concerning killings of chiefs and headsmen in the province.

“This incident is a grim reminder of the ongoing violence against our traditional leaders, despite our previous appeals for an end to such heinous acts,” said the KwaZulu-Natal Traditional Affairs spokesperson, Siboniso Mngadi.

A delegation from the provincial government, including Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube, is expected to visit the family later on Sunday.