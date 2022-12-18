Kubayi says NEC members can't demand constant Eskom updates, Mokonyane disagrees

During a sit down with Eyewitness News, Kubayi said NEC members have no business demanding constant updates on Eskom. “Deployees must not be micro-managed. All of us must learn to be in our lanes,” Kubayi said.

SOWETO - African National Congress (ANC) National Executive Committee (NEC) member Nomvula Mokonyane has chastised economic transformation subcommittee chair - Mmamoloko Kubayi for telling party leaders to stay out of Eskom's business.

During a sit down with Eyewitness News, Kubayi said NEC members have no business demanding constant updates on Eskom.

“Deployees must not be micro-managed. All of us must learn to be in our lanes,” Kubayi said.

NEC members were taken by surprise, along with the country, when the country was thrust into Stage 6 load shedding.

Some have accused Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan of failing to keep the ANC abreast of Eskom developments.

Responding to Kubayi's views on the sidelines of the ANC's 55th national conference at Nasrec, Mokonyane said the ANC has every right to want more from those it deployed to oversee the power producer.

READ: Voting for ANC's Top 7 expected to commence on Sunday

Meanwhile, Mokonyane has also denied claims that she stalled the registration process by blocking delegates from some provinces.

Registration for delegates attending the conference only wrapped up on Saturday – a day behind schedule.

While setbacks are believed to have been caused by a breakdown in printing equipment, some frustrated delegates claimed Mokonyane was behind the delays.

Mokonyane denied this, adding the process was not rushed to prevent any irregularities.

“Every process is now being viewed on a factional lens and peddling of lies. I don't do the registration, we sign off. We have a team of professional women and men, and every team is represented there,” she said.