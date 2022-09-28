Krugersdorp rape case: Public not allowed inside court as one suspect’s a minor

The men, believed to be illegal miners, made a brief court appearance on Wednesday morning for the rape of eight women in July.

JOHANNESBURG - There has been widespread dissatisfaction expressed over the Krugersdorp Magistrates Court's decision not to allow the public inside court for the gang rape case against 14 suspects.

They are accused of ambushing the women who were recording a music video at an abandoned mine.

The Krugersdorp High Court did not allow members of the public and the media access to the courtroom where the 14 alleged zama zama’s made an appearance.

Officials said this was because one of the suspects is a minor.

We are at the #Krugersdorp Magistrates court where 13 men charged with the rape of 8 women mine will appear.



The rape happened while the women were shooting a music video in July at an abandoned mine. #ZamaZama @ewnreporter pic.twitter.com/LRvFj0ojyB Rakgadi (@motso_modise) September 28, 2022

But the Economic Freedom Fighters did not take this lying down.

The party's deputy secretary general Poppy Mailola said: “We are going to officially write to the NPA [National Prosecuting Authority] and enquire about that because if the courts know there is a minor amongst the accused, then they should be able to separate the minor.”

ActionSA’s Karabo Manyama also questioned the move by the courts: “The mere fact that from a media perspective, we cannot have media representatives inside the court in order to provide and share the proceedings with citizens. That is a concern.”

The matter was postponed to the end of November for the release of DNA results and further investigation.