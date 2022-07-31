Krugersdorp gang rape: Forensics have started process of analysing DNA – Cele

Forensic services have started the process of analysing the DNA of more than 80 suspects who were arrested in connection with rape and robbery of eight women in Krugersdorp.

Cele on Sunday met with the family of the young women who were gang raped by alleged Zama Zama’s near an abandoned mine dump on Thursday.

The women aged between 19 and 35 were attacked by the gang of illegal miners during the filming of a music video in West Village.

Following a closed meeting at the Alexandra police station on Sunday afternoon the minister said many of the families are angry, emotional and traumatised.

“I know that many people have been arrested but we need the real perpetrators. The evidence that has been collected by the police – biological evidence…will have to help us to link the real perpetrators.”

Cele added that while dozens of suspects have been arrested police are still no closer to identifying the culprits behind the horrific attack.