Krejcir appoints new lawyer to defend him in prison escape charges

Convicted Czech criminal, Radovan Krejcir, is serving a 35-year sentence for kidnapping and attempted murder.

JOHANNESBURG - In an attempt to have his prison escape charges dropped from the court roll, convicted Czech drug dealer, Radovan Krejcir, has appointed a new lawyer to represent him in court.

Krejcir, who is serving a 35-year sentence for kidnapping and attempted murder, dismissed his previous attorney, Vusi Ngcobo, last month.

Krejcir was charged with devising a plan to escape from the Zonderwater Correctional Services in Pretoria in 2015 but has launched an application to have these charges struck from the court roll.

He appeared in the Kempton Park Magistrate Court on Thursday afternoon but his case has been postponed to next Wednesday.

Radovan Krejcir had represented himself in court since firing Ngcobo, but on Thursday he was represented by his new lawyer, Advocate Abre Loubser.

He walked into court escorted by heavily-armed law enforcement officials.

Loubser requested a postponement to allow him to have thorough consultations with Krejcir and properly familiarise himself with the contents of the application

Last month, Krejcir submitted an interim order requesting that he be given a special privilege to privately consult his legal team.

This came after state prosecutor Steven Rubin stated that as a Category C, there would be limitations to the privileges granted to Krejcir.