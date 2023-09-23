Kommetjie tragedy: Death of Lieutenant Commander Hector a ‘huge loss’ - SA Navy

Hector, one of three miners who lost their lives in a tragic submarine incident just off the coast of Kommetjie on Wednesday, was the first woman to navigate a submarine in Africa.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Navy said the death of Lieutenant Commander Gillian Hector is a great loss for the Maritime Service branch.

Hector, in 2019, became the first woman in Africa to navigate a submarine.

She is one of three navy officers who lost their lives in the tragic submarine incident just off the coast of Kommetjie on Wednesday.

Four other officers are still recovering from their injuries after being rescued.

Admiral Musawenkosi Nkomonde, who spoke to the media at Simonstown Naval Base, said Hector was on the verge of becoming the first woman commanding officer and captain of a submarine in South Africa.

"It is a huge loss for the South African Navy, the entire [Department of Defence], and the country as a whole. She was the first female to qualify in her position in the submarine."

The admiral insisted that all safety precautions were taken before the incident happened.