Kolisi thanks SA for backing the Boks, urges citizens to 'help each other'

The Boks visited Pretoria, Johannesburg and Soweto on day one of their trophy tour.

JOHANNESBURG - It's been quite an eventful day for Springbok fans across Gauteng as they got to see the four-time Rugby World Cup champions showing off the Web Ellis Cup across several stops in the province.

This comes after they clinched their fourth historic world title with a one-point win over New Zealand at the weekend.

Speaking to hundreds of supporters in a sea of green and gold, captain Siya Kolisi thanked South Africans for backing the Boks.

"Thank you. Honestly, I think we were together for 20 weeks preparing for the World Cup and I think the scenes we see today are very special and we are reminded that it's you who has been helping us and it's the everyday people who will do something for us to be here."

Kolis has urged South Africans to use the Springbok motto "Stronger together" as an everyday commitment.

"Yes, we are celebrating the trophy but there is so much we can do as everyday people. Before we complain to the higher powers, let's help each other, let's do what we can to make sure our neighbour isn't struggling."