Koeberg Unit 1 set to return to service in November

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said it has made significant progress in repairing Koeberg unit 1, which is expected to return to service in November.

The utility said it has installed new steam generators to the unit which it explained are more efficient and will produce an additional 27 megawatts of power, enabling Koeberg to continue generating electricity for years.

It said the unit will be returned to service on the third of November, while Koeberg Unit 2 will be taken offline on the 7th.

Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said this project is the first of its kind.

"The conservative design of the station, the investment that Eskom has made in continuously improving the safety standards, the rigorous maintenance as well as the testing programme over its operating lifespan, give merit to Eskom’s decision to apply for the licence to operate the plant for an additional 20 years."