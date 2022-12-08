Koeberg nuclear power station maintenance will add pressure to grid - analyst

Energy analyst Hartman Winkler says that Eskom cannot keep up with the unplanned breakdowns on top of the planned ones.

JOHANNESBURG - Energy analyst Hartmut Winkler said that South Africans would have to contend with more rolling blackouts as Eskom sets off to upgrade the Koeberg power station on Thursday, draining even more supply capacity.

Winkler said that the power utility was not capable of keeping up with the unplanned breakdowns on top of the planned ones.

On Wednesday, Eskom implemented stage six power cuts, which is expected to last until 5am on Friday - it has attributed this escalation to a fleet of failing power stations.

The Koeberg power station is expected to start its planned maintenance on Thursday and Winkler said that the six-month process would put the grid under pressure.

According to Winkler, the nuclear power station was a major supplier of two electrical units to the Western Cape and was at risk of getting its licence withdrawn if it did not upgrade newer steam generators before 2024 as per the set guidelines.

He added that with more than half of the country's coal-bearing power stations deemed unstable, it was unknown if they would get through the next day or month.

"The technical challenges seem to be beyond them...at this stage, there is very little we can do...to really set processes in motion which will improve the situation in about five years' time"

He said that it was understandable that the older power stations kept breaking down, however, the Kusile power station was one of the newer infrastructure models that should not be experiencing problems so early in its life span.