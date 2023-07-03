Kodwa calls for calm after Banyana Banyana refuse to play at Tsakane Stadium

Initially scheduled to play against Botswana, the national women's football team on Sunday raised concern over the poor condition of the stadium's playing field as well their concerns over issues linked to salary disputes.

CAPE TOWN - Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa has called for calm after Banyana Banyana players refused to play at the Tsakane Stadium against Botswana.

On Sunday, the national women‘s football team raised concern over the poor condition of the playing field.

They also raised issues linked to salary disputes.

The minister urged the team to rather focus on the upcoming world cup tournament in Australia and New Zealand.

"The minister has been in contact with the president of Safa [the South African Football Association], Dr Danny Jordaan, and have received written communication from Sapfu [the South African Football Players Unions],” said spokesperson Litha Mpondwana.

“In the meantime, the minister urges the team to be focused on the major task that lies ahead, of taking every opportunity to prepare, participate, and display their immense skill and talent on one of the biggest sporting showcases in the world."

Mpondwana said Kodwa would be meeting Safa and Sapfu on Tuesday to find solutions to the problem.