King Misuzulu calls on Zulu nation to mourn UK Qeeen, like they did his father

The King referred to the passing of his parents - saying he understands the pain the British are going through. "If you look at their situation now, we've also been through a similar painful situation which comes with a lot of changes."

NONGOMA - Zulu King Misuzulu has called for his nation and the UK to put their differences aside with the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

He was delivering his keynote address at Enyokeni Royal Palace in Nongoma on Saturday afternoon.

The King referred to the passing of his parents - saying he understands the pain the British are going through.

Both British and the Zulus have a past which can never be forgotten.

To this day, the Zulu people observe the Battle of Isandlwana.

However, regardless of the bloody history between the two nations - King Misuzulu said his subjects should sympathise with the British, mourning with the British royal family as they did with his late father.

His older brother Prince Simakade - who is opposed to king Misuzulu’s ascension to the throne had warned that the Reed Dance should not proceed.

[WATCH] A Zulu regiment (Ibutho) carrying a shield which reads “There is only one Zulu King” he even says if iSma (Prince Simakade) has a problem then he should come to him. #ReedDance pic.twitter.com/9n2OFQwhc0 — Nhlanhla Mabaso (@_NMabaso) September 17, 2022

The king also raised concerns about gender-based violence (GBV) - a call he also made at the first leg of the dance at Emachobeni Royal Palace in Ingwavuma on Saturday.

He once again called on men to play a bigger role and help stop the violence.

