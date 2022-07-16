Khaya Magadla funeral: Community, family in EC bid the 6-year-old goodbye

The child's family and relatives have been joined by community members at the Magadla homestead in Bityi where family and relatives will say their final goodbyes in a funeral service after weeks of uncertainty and panic.

Khayalethu Magadla has finally been laid to rest in the Eastern Cape.

The body of the six-year-old arrived in Bityi - his family's ancestral hometown on Saturday morning. His remains were transported from Gauteng on Friday night.

The six-year-old fell into a manhole in Dlamini, Soweto while playing with friends weeks ago - setting off a major search by city officials.

His body washed up at the Eldorado Park wastewater plant nearly three weeks after he went missing.

The child's family and relatives have been joined by community members at the Magadla homestead in Bityi to say their final goodbyes. Some Soweto residents and the religious community are also in attendance.

The little boy's petite coffin was inside a marquee that was erected on the family's premises.

Last week, his memorial service took place at the very park - just a stone's throw away from his home where he fell into the manhole - where he was remembered as a jolly child who was helpful and loved performing.