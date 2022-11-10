Khampepe report must unite the campus, suggests Stellenbosch University VC De Villiers and members of the campus' rectorate shared their views on the release of the inquiry findings on Wednesday after it probed allegations of racism at Stellenbosch University. Stellenbosch

CAPE TOWN- Stellenbosch University vice-chancellor, Professor Wim de Villiers said the Khampepe commission report must serve as a document that unites the campus. De Villiers and members of the campus' rectorate shared their views on releasing the inquiry findings on Wednesday after it probed allegations of racism at Stellenbosch university. The commission, headed by retired Judge Sisi Khampepe, started its work in June this year.

Among the recommendations, it advises the university management to seriously consider allocating more resources and support to its transformation office.

De Villiers said through the establishment of the inquiry, the university made itself vulnerable.

"However we are invested in the future and we regard the work of the commission as an important contribution to the future wellness of our university."

At the same time - deputy vice-chancellor for learning and teaching, Professor Deresh Ramjugernath said the university will "relook" at the culture within all of the university's residences.

"The division for student affairs initiated a process late last year with regards to looking at the entire student life, especially student life within the residence space, as part of a task team that was put together to look at all the aspects of student life and residence life on our campus."