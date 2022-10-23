Kganyago won't be commenting on Phala Phala investigation or any ongoing one

"In terms of any investigation, we take a view that we do not comment on any investigation that we are currently engaged in because we do not want to undermine the process of investigation and as such, I have no further comments."

JOHANNESBURG - Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago is yet to give an update on the Phala Phala farm investigation.

Speaking on the sidelines of former president Kgalema Motlanthe Foundation’s Inclusive Growth Forum on Saturday - Kganyago said he will not be commenting on the ongoing investigation.

The SARB, the South African Revenue Services, the Public Protector’s office, the Specialised Policing Unit and the Hawks are some institutions investigating a criminal complaint laid against President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Former spy boss Arthur Fraser accused Ramaphosa of hiding millions of undeclared foreign currency at his Phala Phala farm.