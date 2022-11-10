Go

Kenya and SA agree on 90-day reciprocal visa-free entry deal

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that Kenyans will now be able to enter South Africa visa-free for a period of 90 days.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Kenya's President William Ruto signed several Memoranda of Understanding and agreements between the two countries. Picture: GCIS.
President Cyril Ramaphosa and Kenya's President William Ruto signed several Memoranda of Understanding and agreements between the two countries. Picture: GCIS.
10 November 2022 11:48

JOHANNESBURG - Kenya and South Africa have agreed on a reciprocal visa-free entry deal that will be rolled out from January 2023.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that Kenyans will now be able to enter South Africa visa-free for a period of 90 days.

“We agreed that, indeed, Kenyans should be able to visit South Africa without requiring them to have visas... this dispensation will commence on the 1st of January 2023 and that our officials will speed up the processes of putting it into effect,” he said.

Ramaphosa made the announcement during an official State Visit to Kenya on Wednesday where he and Kenya's President William Ruto signed several Memoranda of Understanding and agreements between the two countries.

“We are committed to ensuring that the agreements and Memoranda of Understanding that we have signed now and in the past will be implemented fully,” said the first citizen of South Africa.

The visa agreement means that Kenyans can use the visa-free entry for 90 days in a year.

“We will be able to review this and get reports from our ministers within the year and see how this is functioning," said Ramaphosa.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA