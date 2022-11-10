Kenya and SA agree on 90-day reciprocal visa-free entry deal President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that Kenyans will now be able to enter South Africa visa-free for a period of 90 days. President Cyril Ramaphosa

William Ruto

Kenya state visit JOHANNESBURG - Kenya and South Africa have agreed on a reciprocal visa-free entry deal that will be rolled out from January 2023. I would like to sincerely thank President Ruto for hosting me and my delegation on this State Visit. We have just concluded very productive and constructive talks, which have taken forward our cooperation in several areas of mutual interest.https://t.co/BNnrKlzaQB Cyril Ramaphosa (@CyrilRamaphosa) November 9, 2022 President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that Kenyans will now be able to enter South Africa visa-free for a period of 90 days. “We agreed that, indeed, Kenyans should be able to visit South Africa without requiring them to have visas... this dispensation will commence on the 1st of January 2023 and that our officials will speed up the processes of putting it into effect,” he said. We are building an enduring partnership between Kenya and South Africa that will benefit all our people and that will make an important contribution to the development of our continent.https://t.co/BNnrKlzaQB Cyril Ramaphosa (@CyrilRamaphosa) November 9, 2022

Ramaphosa made the announcement during an official State Visit to Kenya on Wednesday where he and Kenya's President William Ruto signed several Memoranda of Understanding and agreements between the two countries.

“We are committed to ensuring that the agreements and Memoranda of Understanding that we have signed now and in the past will be implemented fully,” said the first citizen of South Africa.