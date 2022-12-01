Kavaan - the 'loneliest elephant in the world' - is now living his best life

Tasneem Adams | Clarence Ford chats to Barbara Friedman about trending stories from around the web.

His story tugged at the heartstrings of animal lovers around the world.

Dubbed "The World's Loneliest Elephant", 37-year-old Kavaan lived a life of isolation and pain.

He spent 35 years in captivity at Marghazar Zoo in Pakistan, where he was neglected, abused, and malnourished.

But after a global fundraising campaign to save the tusker led by superstar Cher, Kavaan was rescued and taken to Cambodia in 2020.

Two years later, Kavaan is living a much happier, fulfilling life at the Cambodia Wildlife Sanctuary.

It's his 37th birthday today and it's his two-year anniversary at the sanctuary. Every year they make him a beautiful cake made of banana leaves and lots of fruit and veg. There are videos of him eating all the cake. We love Kavaan and he is living his best life. Barbara Friedman, Barb's Wire correspondent

After years of loneliness, sadly Kavaan has yet to find his mate.

Unfortunately, there were animals at the sanctuary but they haven't really connected. There was one elephant whom he's had a few moments of trunking. But he wanders around this enormous area and gets food. He's got wonderful people looking after him. He's pretty happy. Barbara Friedman, Barb's Wire correspondent

