Katlego Bereng laid to rest as his family still yearns for answers

JOHANNESBURG - Katlego Bereng, the man whose charred remains were found in the prison cell of Facebook rapist Thabo Bester, was laid to rest on Sunday.

His funeral took place in Bloemfontein where hundreds gathered to remember the 31-year-old father of two.

Bereng, a staunch Bloemfontein Celtics supporter and executive member of their supporters’ association, was remembered as a humble man.

His aunt Poppie said the family believed there was more to her nephew's death. Their search for closure continues.

"Somebody must just tell us the truth. Somebody must just come up with answers for all the questions that we have. For us, that will be justice.

Bereng went missing in April last year, days before Bester escaped.

According to the State, his body was illegally obtained from a mortuary, smuggled into Bester's cell and set alight.

The National Prosecuting Authority has withdrawn the charge of murder against Bester and his co-accused.