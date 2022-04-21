Go

Kaizer Chiefs sack Stuart Baxter

The Scotsman, in his second stint in charge of the club, leaves with the Soweto giant in fourth place, a massive 18 points behind runaway league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

Stuart Baxter during his second stint with Kaizer Chiefs. Picture: @KaizerChiefs/Twitter
Stuart Baxter during his second stint with Kaizer Chiefs. Picture: @KaizerChiefs/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Kaizer Chiefs have parted ways with head coach Stuart Baxter less than a year after appointing him.

In a statement released on Thursday night, the club said, "After a series of meetings, Kaizer Chiefs and coach Stuart Baxter have come to a mutual agreement of an early termination of his contract with immediate effect."

Baxter replaced Gavin Hunt, who was sacked after a dismal nine months in charge of the club.

The Scotsman, in his second stint in charge of the club, leaves with the Soweto giant in fourth place, a massive 18 points behind runaway league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

Assistant coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard will take charge of the side for the rest of the season.

Timeline

More in Sport

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA