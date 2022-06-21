Kaizer Chiefs bolster squad with 4 new arrivals
Amakhosi have signed Dillan Solomons, Kamohelo Mahlatsi and Lehlogonolo George Matlou from Swallows FC while Siyethemba Sithebe arrives from AmaZulu.
JOHANNESBURG - Kaizer Chiefs are eager to reclaim their glory days and the club has been working hard behind-the-scenes in transfer market to strengthen their first-team ahead of the news season.
Along with the appointment of Arthur Zwane as the head coach, the club have bolstered their squad with the addition of four new players.
Amakhosi have signed Dillan Solomons, Kamohelo Mahlatsi and Lehlogonolo George Matlou from Swallows FC while Siyethemba Sithebe arrives from AmaZulu. The quartet join Ashley Du Preez and Zitha Kwinika who moved from Stellenbosch.
Player UpdatesKaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) June 20, 2022
Our new soldiers reported for duty today. We officially welcome Lehlogonolo Matlou to the Amakhosi Family after signing a 2 year contract. We look forward to working with you Khosi!#WelcomeMatlou #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/jrOg7RoO7g
Player UpdatesKaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) June 20, 2022
Our new soldiers reported for duty today. We officially welcome Kamohelo Mahlatsi to the Amakhosi Family after signing a 3 year contract. We look forward to working with you Khosi!#WelcomeMahlatsi #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/yyt76gLVcd
Player UpdatesKaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) June 20, 2022
Our new soldiers reported for duty today. We officially welcome Dillan Solomons to the Amakhosi Family on a 4 year deal. We look forward to working with you Khosi!#WelcomeSolomons #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/r5QAVtwMH6
Player UpdatesKaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) June 20, 2022
Our new soldiers reported for duty today. We officially welcome Siyethemba Sithebe to the Amakhosi Family after signing a 2 year contract. We look forward to working with you Khosi!#WelcomeSithebe #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/OieLhzNEVX
Player UpdatesKaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) June 20, 2022
Our new soldiers reported for duty today. We officially welcome Zitha Kwinika to the Amakhosi Family on a 3 year deal. We look forward to working with you Khosi!#WelcomeKwinika #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/z1c0HWWsuq