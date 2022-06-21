Go

Kaizer Chiefs bolster squad with 4 new arrivals

Amakhosi have signed Dillan Solomons, Kamohelo Mahlatsi and Lehlogonolo George Matlou from Swallows FC while Siyethemba Sithebe arrives from AmaZulu.

Dillan Solomons (right) has joined Kaizer Chiefs from Swallows FC on a four-year deal. Picture: @KaizerChiefs/Twitter
JOHANNESBURG - Kaizer Chiefs are eager to reclaim their glory days and the club has been working hard behind-the-scenes in transfer market to strengthen their first-team ahead of the news season.

Along with the appointment of Arthur Zwane as the head coach, the club have bolstered their squad with the addition of four new players.

Amakhosi have signed Dillan Solomons, Kamohelo Mahlatsi and Lehlogonolo George Matlou from Swallows FC while Siyethemba Sithebe arrives from AmaZulu. The quartet join Ashley Du Preez and Zitha Kwinika who moved from Stellenbosch.

Meanwhile, Mduduzi Shabalala has been promoted from the club’s reserve team.

Chiefs are desperate to get their hands on silverware. The club has experienced seven lean years since they last lifted a trophy. There is hope that the new additions will transform them into title contenders after finishing the 2021/22 season in fifth position on the DStv Premiership table.

More player arrivals are expected before the transfer window closes.

Preparations for the new season will get into full swing soon with players expected back this week for tests ahead of their preseason training.

