Kaizer Chiefs bolster squad with 4 new arrivals

JOHANNESBURG - Kaizer Chiefs are eager to reclaim their glory days and the club has been working hard behind-the-scenes in transfer market to strengthen their first-team ahead of the news season.

Along with the appointment of Arthur Zwane as the head coach, the club have bolstered their squad with the addition of four new players.

Amakhosi have signed Dillan Solomons, Kamohelo Mahlatsi and Lehlogonolo George Matlou from Swallows FC while Siyethemba Sithebe arrives from AmaZulu. The quartet join Ashley Du Preez and Zitha Kwinika who moved from Stellenbosch.