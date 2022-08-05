Kagiso residents demand police visibility following protests over illegal miners

The residents say law enforcement has been lacking for a long time in the township.

KAGISO - The community of Kagiso in the west of Johannesburg is calling for more police visibility, following a day of violent protests over illegal mining and crime.

The residents said that law enforcement had been lacking for a long time in the township.

On Thursday, angry community members took to the streets, raiding the homes of alleged illegal miners.

The demonstrations come after the horrific news of eight women who were gang raped in Krugersdorp late last month.

The day started off with a peaceful march in Kagiso from Extension Eight to Soul City, but things took a turn when a few shacks in the informal settlement were set alight by protestors, resulting in police being called in.

The crowd wasn’t happy and made their way to a nearby mine dump, where more suspects of illegal mining were apprehended and taken to the police.

Deputy National Police Commissioner Tebello Mosikili confirmed that the found suspects were in police custody: “What we are pleading is as communities, let us alert the police. Show them where these people are amongst ourselves because it’s not all of them.”

However, complaints have been raised by the community and they are pointing fingers at the police, saying that the zama zama group of people will be released.

Some community members have planned to continue the search for the illegal miners on Friday as they believe they are still at large in the area.

