Kagiso residents block roads in protest over illegal mining in area

In a widely shared social media post, organisers said that they planned to shut down all illegal mines in the area.

JOHANNESBURG - The community of Kagiso in Krugersdorp has taken to the streets over illegal mining in the area.

Residents in the township have blockaded several roads with rocks and burning tyres.

In a widely shared social media post, organisers said that they planned to shut down all illegal mines in the area.

They’ve also vowed to demolish informal settlements surrounding them.

The demonstration follows the gang-rape of at least eight women in the area last week, allegedly by illegal miners.

The police’s Noxolo Kweza: "Currently, the situation is calm and the police are busy monitoring. Police members from the station, together, with members from POPS, are monitoring the situation."