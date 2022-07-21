Justin Bieber's World Tour is back on - SA get ready!

On Tuesday, Justin Bieber announced that the 'Justice World Tour' will resume at the end of July in Italy after postponing several shows last month due to his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis.

Justin Bieber has just announced that his world tour - the 'Justice World Tour' is back on.

After postponing it last month due to his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis, the award-winning muso on Tuesday indicated that the tour will resume at the end of July in Italy.

The pop star is set to perform in Mzansi - at the DHL Stadium in Cape Town on 28 September 2022, rounding it off on 1 October at FNB Stadium in Joburg.

‼️ #JusticeTour ‼️@justinbieber will start his tour again at the end of July💜 we love you JB & can’t wait to see you on stage! pic.twitter.com/RITakeQ7B7 — Bieber Fever (@bieberfever) July 19, 2022

Last month, in a video posted to his Instagram page, the 28-year-old shared that he was taking a break so he recovers from the virus that attacked the nerve in his ear and face that caused him to have paralysis.

“As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can’t smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move, so there’s full paralysis on this side of my face," the pop star said.