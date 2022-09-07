Justin Bieber says the world tour has taken its toll on his health and he has decided to cancel it as he needs to make health his priority.

Attention all Beliebers!

Justin Bieber has announced he is taking a break from his world tour as he needs to make his health a priority.

The Canadian singer had tour dates scheduled across the globe, including in South Africa, with a show scheduled for Cape Town on 28 September and one in Johannesburg on 1 October.

The singer made the announcement on his Instagram account.

Two months ago, Bieber pushed back the North American leg of his tour due to Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, a complication of shingles.

However, to the delight of fans, Bieber recently went back on the road, performing six live shows in Europe as well as the Rock in Rio festival in Brazil. He now says his return to the stage was premature.

Bieber did not give an estimated timeline of his recovery or indicate whether the Justice tour would ever resume.

This article first appeared on KFM : Justin Bieber's SA concerts may not happen as singer cancels world tour